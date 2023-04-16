LMPD: 17-year-old shot, injured while riding bike in Portland neighborhood

Police said the victim was riding his bike in the 2200 block of Griffiths Avenue when two men started firing at him Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager has been hospitalized following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

Metro Police’s First Division officers responded to the area of the 2200 block of Griffith’s Avenue near North 22nd Street around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

According to the early stages of the investigation, police said a 17-year-old male was riding his bike when two men started shooting at him, hitting him multiple times.

Police said the victim was “alert, conscious and talking” as he was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. They believe he has non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in the incident.

If you were in the area and happened to see anything, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

First Division detectives are handling the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.