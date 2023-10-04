Louisville mass shooting: What we know now

Here's what we know about the mass shooting that happened Monday morning in downtown Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple people were killed and at least 9 others were injured in a shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville Monday morning.

Here is what we know so far about the shooting:

When and where did the shooting happen?

The shooting happened at the Old National Bank at 333 E. Main Street in downtown Louisville around 8:30 a.m.

Witnesses said it happened on the first floor in a conference room area.

How many people were killed or injured in the Louisville mass shooting?

In an 11 a.m. update, Louisville police said that five people were killed, including the shooting.

Nine people, including two police officers, were treated for injuries from the shooting, University of Louisville Hospital spokeswoman Heather Fountaine said in an email. One of the officers was in critical condition, she said. At least three patients had been discharged.

Who was the shooter?

The suspect has been identified as Connor Sturgeon, 23, who was employed at the Old National Bank. He used a rifle to commit the mass shooting, according to LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

In the morning news conference, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Col. Paul Humphrey said it appeared that the shooter was an employee or former employee of the bank.

“We believe this is a lone gunman involved in this that did have a connection to the bank. We’re trying to establish what that connection was to the business, but it appears he was a previous employee,” Humphrey said.

In an afternoon update, police said that the shooter was killed in a shootout with police.

What was the shooter's motive?

No information has been released about a possible motive in the shooting.

Who were the victims in the Louisville mass shooting?

LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel identified the victims as Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Josh Barrick, 40; and Jiliana Farmer, 57.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that the loss was personal.

"I have a very close friend who didn't make it today," Beshear said. "And I another close friend who didn't either, and one who's at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through."

Louisville Police Officer Nickolas Wilt, who was just recently sworn into the force, was shot in the head and remained in critical condition, police said.

Where can victims and/or family members go for assistance?

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenburg said, "We have set up a family assistance center for anyone involved in today’s shooting at the Kentucky International Convention Center, 3rd and Market entrance. Victims and family members please go to this location for updates."