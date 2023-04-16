Mayor Greenberg, community leaders call for unity and peace following two mass shootings

A “Unity Peace Rally” was held at Chickasaw Park to press for more solutions, resources and to pressure lawmakers to act to better protect communities affected.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The calls for unity are growing even louder after Louisville experienced its second mass shooting in a week.

Louisville community leaders say they have been left frustrated, trying to figure out how to handle the nationwide epidemic, after Saturday night’s shooting at Chickasaw Park leaving two people dead and four others injured.

This shooting, like Monday’s horrific incident, captured national attention and even led President Joe Biden to release a statement about the senseless violence.

"This morning, our nation is once again grieving for at least four Americans tragically killed at a teen’s birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama as well as two others killed last night in a crowded public park in Louisville. Jill and I are praying for their families, and for the many others injured and fighting for their lives in the wake of this weekend’s gun violence."

According to Metro Police, someone fired shots into a crowd as hundreds were inside the park around 9 p.m.

The scene was described as "chaotic", leaving police without witnesses to help move their investigation forward.

Nearly a day after the shooting, a “Unity Peace Rally” was held at the park to press for more solutions, resources and to pressure lawmakers to act to better protect communities affected.

“Yesterday, a beautiful Saturday, where people are gathered on a daily [basis] and on a weekend, someone decides to come inside a park with families and kids – and has a disrespect and a disregard of life,” Dennisha Rivers of Outreach Ministries said.

Councilwoman Donna Purvis, who represents Metro Council District 5, was at the scene following the shooting and was visibly frustrated at the amount of gun violence.

“I don’t have any fancy words to use, I’m not going to preach a sermon, but I can just tell you I’m very tired – I’m tired of losing lives. I’m tired of people being hurt,” she said.

Purvis is calling on those who may have seen something while at the park to come forward with information.

“Just think about what if it was your loved one you lost? You definitely want someone to come forward.”

Mayor Craig Greenberg, who spoke just hours before with Metro Police, said he spoke with state GOP lawmakers on Saturday about legislative action to address gun violence in Louisville. He said he's "cautiously optimistic."

"It is imperative that we take immediate and collaborative action to address the underlying causes of gun violence, such as poverty, inequality, and mental health, while also implementing meaningful gun safety legislation to protect our communities," he said earlier in the day.

State Rep. Keturah Herron, D-42, was in tears during the rally.

Just a day before the shooting, she tweeted that she visited the park Friday night to end the "heavy week" and manifested having a house on Southwestern Parkway where Chickasaw Park is located.

She made a vow to do whatever she could to make sure her constituents are safe, as well as those in the city and statewide.

Herron said the community should be outraged while supporting each other.

"There's so many strategies and tactics that it's going to take to end the violence that we're seeing," she said. "Yes, we have to change our laws, but we also have to approach this from a public health standpoint."

Police still do not have any suspects.

If you have any information that can help them in this investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

