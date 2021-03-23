What you need to know for March 23, 2021

Here are some top stories around Kentuckiana for Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Happy Tuesday, Kentuckiana!

Here are some top local stories to get your day started. Click here for the latest updates on the deadly Colorado supermarket shooting Monday.

Traffic alert

Inspections on the Sherman Minton Bridge are scheduled to begin today, so you may want to budget some extra time into your commute.

Westbound lanes of the bridge are scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day through April 1. After a break for Easter weekend, eastbound lane closures will begin.

Only one lane will be closed during the inspections, but with thousands of drivers taking the bridge each day, delays are expected.

Bills, bills, bills

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear had a busy day Monday, signing several bills into law and vetoing others.

One of the bills Beshear signed, House Bill 95, will cap the cost of insulin to $30 a month per 30-day supply for most Kentuckians. Another new law would allow those who unintentionally received too much money from unemployment to apply for a waiver of forgiveness, so they wouldn’t have to pay that money back.

Gov. Beshear vetoed Senate Bill 228, which would change how Kentucky replaces US Senators who don’t complete their terms. Rather than the sitting governor selecting a replacement, the bill would give control to party leaders to nominate a candidate for the governor to choose.

The governor is expected to address more pending bills Tuesday.

Sweet treat

Krispy Kreme is offering some sweet incentives for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine. To show support for those who choose to get vaccinated, the company said it is giving out a free glazed doughnut to anyone who shows their COVID-19 vaccination card.

You can qualify for the free doughnut if you’ve received at least 1 of the 2 shots required from Moderna of Pfizer, or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The promotion is set to run through the end of 2021.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.