Kentucky governor addresses alarming number of homicides in Louisville

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is addressing violence in Louisville after the city has seen 42 homicides so far this year.

WHAS11 News asked Beshear during a press briefing on Monday what he could do as governor to help stem the violence.

The governor called the violence “heartbreaking” on top of the loss many have experience during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know that there are task forces that have been hard at work. I know that there are community leaders that are out there trying to provide different and better opportunities and I think it’s going to take everybody – everybody at the table from those in law enforcement to those community leaders who don’t want to see more kids falling through the cracks,” he said.

Beshear said he thinks root cause to the violence are smaller groups of individuals who are engaging in higher levels of violence.

He said it’s going to take “a concerted effort” to lessen the violence – a mix of enforcement but also hope and opportunity.

Christopher 2X and Game Changers are pushing for schools to use their findings on helping children impacted by violence.

If you have information that can help police on any of the Louisville homicides, you can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).