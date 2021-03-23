Beshear signs bill to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs

The measure will limit the cost of insulin to $30 per 30-day supply for many Kentuckians.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed legislation to make insulin more affordable. He said Monday the bill is a “game-changer” for many people in a state with one of the nation’s highest diabetes rates.

The measure will limit the cost of insulin to $30 per 30-day supply for many Kentuckians. The cap applies to people with state-regulated health care plans or plans purchased on the marketplace exchange, state employees and people under group plans.

“Health care is a human right,” said Gov. Beshear. “Capping the cost of insulin was the right thing to do to support every Kentuckian who has had to risk their own life or be afraid of permanently damaging their health just because they could not afford insulin. Today, they no longer have to live in fear – now this lifesaving medicine is affordable.”

In addition to the price cap, the bill requires health care benefit plans to provide equipment, supplies and training to help diabetics stay healthy.

Before it reached Gov. Beshear's desk, the bill received unanimous positive votes from both the House and Senate.

Insulin is used to keep people’s blood sugar at safe levels. Insulin varies by patient, as do costs depending on insurance coverage.

More than half a million people in Kentucky have diabetes and the state ranks 7th highest in the United States for diabetes prevalence. The constantly rising cost of insulin has led many people to go without or ration the life-saving drug.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.