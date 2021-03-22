Kentucky governor vetoes bill changing how US Senators are replaced

The Kentucky governor announces first vetoes and signings since lawmakers passed a flurry of bills in the moments before the veto deadline.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, signed a plan that limits the cost of insulin to $30 per month for some diabetics. House Bill 95 was one of several healthcare related bills he agreed to, but Monday he expressed his disproval by signing several vetoes as well.

The bill Governor Beshear vetoed that you’ve likely heard the most about was a plan that would change how Kentucky replaces a US Senator who does not complete their term.

Senate Bill 228 would remove power from a sitting governor to replace the outgoing Senator and place control with party leaders to nominate a replacement for the governor to choose. It also set timelines for special elections.

Governor Beshear also vetoed House Bill 275 which would give the State Treasurer more power in some spending. He called in unconstitutional.

House Bill 394 also earned a veto for its effort to give power to the Fish and Wildlife board, allowing them to pick their commissioner and sign contracts.



"These bills were more politically related, violate our state constitution, chip away at our strong separation of powers simply because who is sitting in this chair and who isn't”, Governor Beshear said on a live social media post.

More vetoes and bill signings are expected Tuesday afternoon.

Lawmakers will return to the Capitol on March 29th for two final days of this session and are likely to try and overturn some of these vetoes. But they also have other bills to pass before session ends on March 30th so time will be an factor.

