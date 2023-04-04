Goodwill announces new advisory council for west Louisville campus

Tuesday, the company held a ceremony to place the final steel beam in the frame of its new Opportunity Center at 28th and Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Goodwill Industries of Kentucky marked a major milestone Tuesday, holding a ceremony to place the top beam for the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus.

The campus will also include West Louisville's first new hospital in more than 100 years.

Tuesday, Goodwill leaders also announced the creation of a West Louisville Advisory Council. The goal is to connect the company to the community.

"We believe with that partnership, we'll start to build bridges that will make sure there are no gaps that exist in our ability to help people who really want a better hand in life," DeVone Holt, the company's vice president of external affairs, said.

As construction continues, advisory council members will guide the future vision of the center. They'll be able to educate Goodwill on the needs and challenges of the neighborhood.

The council includes 11 members who live or work in the community, like Reverend Clay Calloway.

"West Louisville has a history of greatness and producing greatness straight out of West Louisville," Calloway said.

With construction well underway, the 125,000-square-foot resource center at 28th and Broadway is taking shape.

When complete and open, Holt said the campus and partners will serve 50,000 people a year, with services including childcare, housing assistance and job training.

They also anticipate placing 6,000 people in jobs annually, for an $18 million impact on the economy.

"We know it's going to be a real focal point for West Louisville," Goodwill CEO Amy Luttrell said.

"When you drive past 28th and Broadway, I want you to think Goodwill. I want you to think second chances," Holt added. "I want you to think people building pathways to improve their lives."

Goodwill celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023. Company leaders said they hope to open the center by early 2024 to coincide with that marker.

