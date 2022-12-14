Catholic Charities of Louisville announces new headquarters

A spokesperson with the Archdiocese of Louisville says Catholic Charities purchased the property from Stock Yards Bank for $5.1 million.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Archdiocese of Louisville announced on Wednesday that they purchased a new headquarters for Catholic Charities of Louisville.

Catholic Charities is the social services outreach of the Archdiocese of Louisville that serves anyone in need.

A spokesperson with the Archdiocese of Louisville says Catholic Charities purchased the property from Stock Yards Bank for $5.1 million and expects to invest in renovations to convert the workspace to include communal work areas, client meeting rooms, classrooms and childcare accommodations for clients.

Located at 435 E. Broadway, the new headquarters includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the corner of Gray and Jackson Streets.

Lisa DeJaco Crutcher, Catholic Charities of Louisville chief executive officer, says she is "excited" about the location’s centrality to other social service providers such as Goodwill, Golden Arrow and St. Vincent de Paul, in addition to proximity to I-65 and bus routes.

The staff of Catholic Charities of Louisville are currently working in a re-purposed convent at 2911 S. Fourth Street, officials say, at Holy Name parish and in the old St. Anthony parish campus at 23rd and Market Street.

“We’ve promised our staff this will be their last winter in our current buildings,” DeJaco Crutcher said, noting that employees routinely sit at desks wearing winter coats and gloves. “Frankly, our employees deserve better, and we’re thrilled for them to work in a modern space with heat and hot water, reliable internet, and a roof that doesn’t leak.”

A spokesperson with the Archdiocese of Louisville says the organization will move from both locations to the new building in 2023.

