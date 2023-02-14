Officials break ground on affordable housing in Russell neighborhood

LDG Development hopes to welcome their first residents in the fourth quarter of 2024.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brand new apartment complex known as "The Eclipse," part of the city's affordable housing, is coming to the Russell neighborhood in 2024.

It will be 280 units of housing and not only is it a home for families, there will also services that will be available to those in need.

Louisville's LDG Development is behind this new development which comes at a crucial time where between 30% to 80% of the median income in the area for a family of four is just $67,000.

People living in this apartment complex will receive paid training that could lead in a career in healthcare and property management that is due to partnerships with Norton Healthcare and Jefferson Community Technical College.

"We're just so happy that we can provide an affordable option for the residents of west Louisville and it just compliments all the other growth taking place here with the new hospital, with the Norton Sports and Learning complex, the Goodwill campus and all the other amenities nearby," Ramona Vasta, development manager at LDG, said.

Congressman Morgan McGarvey said The Eclipse will be more than a place for families to lay their heads at night.

"If you can have stable housing, you can begin to focus on your healthcare. If you're not moving your kids around every 8 or 9 months then you can begin to focus on your education. If you have that stable housing, then you can find a job. It is the cornerstone of success," McGarvey said.

Construction is expected to last at least 24 months and LDG hopes to welcome their first residents in the fourth quarter of 2024.

