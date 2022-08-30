Time running out for west Louisville residents to share input for new hospital

Norton Healthcare says it's survey for community feedback on the new hospital at the Opportunity Campus will close on Sept. 1.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The deadline is nearing for west Louisville residents to share feedback on the area’s first hospital in 150 years.

Norton Healthcare and Goodwill Industries have partnered to build an Opportunity Campus at 28th and Broadway that will feature a new hospital.

For almost four months, Norton Healthcare has had out a survey to facilitate community input. With the community feedback, officials are hoping to have the services needed when the hospital opens.

The survey is available in English, Spanish and Swahili and just takes a few minutes to complete.

It will close on Sept. 1, so that the feedback can be incorporated into design plans.

The new hospital is expected to open in 2024.

