'Easy access to the resources they need': Goodwill's Opportunity Campus to open in west Louisville in late 2023

It will be known as the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus. It's a nod to the support they've received from the healthcare group.

Example video title will go here for this video

Now, they're announcing it will open by the end of November.

It will be known as the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus. It's a nod to the support they've received from the healthcare group and the new hospital that's also part of the project.

Once completed, the Opportunity Campus will serve more than 50,000 people each year with things like job training, childcare and housing.

"We run into people who have never had conditions that were right for their success," CEO Amy Luttrell said. "So our opportunity centers are places where people can have easy access to the resources they need, but also to that helping hand, that personal touch. Somebody who actually cares."

Goodwill has created an online fundraiser to reach their $15 million goal for the Opportunity Campus.

If you would like to donate, click this link.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.