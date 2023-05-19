Former classmate of escaped inmate says she 'wasn't shocked he was going to jail'

Nathan Wolfe's old classmate says he had a rough upbringing and often got in trouble.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police continue to search for an escaped inmate who jumped from a jailer's transport vehicle Thursday morning.

The escaped inmate, 31-year-old Norman Wolfe, remains on the run as of Friday morning, according to LMPD. Details about where police are currently searching for Wolfe are unknown at this time.

As of right now, it's confirmed that Wolfe has ties to Indiana. While many are shocked by his escape, old classmate Evelyn Martinez says she isn't surprised.

"I wasn't shocked. I wasn't shocked that he was going to jail because he seemed like he was going in that direction," Martinez said.

She says she went to Charlestown Middle School with Wolfe, and that he had a rough upbringing and often got in trouble.

"It's just sad to see he's gone this route," she said.

Police say after escaping off of 1-71 Wolfe kidnapped two people at Brownsboro Road. Officers say he forced the victims to drive him near downtown.

Martinez says she's glad no one was hurt, adding that it's never too let for Wolfe to do the right thing.

"I know he's better than that," she said. "I know he's a better person."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.