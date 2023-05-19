Louisville mayor releases full results of LMPD police chief survey; Here's what it found

The survey found a majority of people want the next chief of police to focus on reducing the city's crime while holding officers and staff accountable.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The results are in, city officials now know what qualities and characteristics Louisville residents want in the city's next police chief.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said more than 1,200 people responded to a survey on what traits residents want to see in the next permanent chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

"Selecting who permanently leads our police department is an extraordinarily important decision and we want to receive all the community input we can," Greenberg said.

The survey found a majority of respondents want the next chief of police to focus on reducing crime, changing the culture of LMPD, and building trust with the community while holding officers and staff accountable.

The survey found more than 70% of respondents believe a track record of reducing crime and promoting community safety is the most important quality for LMPD's next chief.

Of those who responded, 64%, believe tackling Louisville's crime problems should be the chief's top priority. 55% specifically mentioned curbing the city's gun violence problem.

In terms of what personal qualities Louisvillians want in LMPD's next chief, nearly 80% said "honesty and integrity" should be the top leadership qualities.

"I'm very pleased that so many people took the time to share their thoughts on what they want to see in our next permanent Chief of Police," Greenberg said. "We will make sure to make good use of this input as we move forward."

The survey was conducted by Public Sector Search and Consulting, Inc., which is assisting Metro Government in the search and selection of the next chief, the mayor said.

