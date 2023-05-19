Heavy police presence seen outside Jeffersonville motel

A SWAT team is set up outside the Holiday Motel on East 10th Street in Jeffersonville.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — There is a heavy police presence outside a southern Indiana motel Friday morning.

WHAS11 crews saw a SWAT team outside the Holiday Motel on East 10th Street in Jeffersonville around noon.

Details about why police are there are limited at this time.

WHAS11 has reached out to the Jeffersonville Police Department for more information. We are still waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

