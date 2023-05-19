x
Crime

Man dead after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood, police investigating

Louisville Metro Police said they were called to a shooting in the 1600 block of Olive Street shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday.
Credit: Prathaan - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood. 

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with several gunshot wounds. 

The man was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died. 

LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. 

Police said there are no suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. You may also utilize their crime tip portal here.

