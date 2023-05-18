LMPD: Public asked to avoid I-71, I-265 area due to escaped inmate

Police say they are looking for 31-year-old Norman Wolfe. Here's what we know.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are asking residents to avoid an area of Louisville as detectives work to find an escaped inmate Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro Police issued a statement saying there is an ongoing investigation near the area of I-71 and I-265. The department advised the public to stay out of the area.

LMPD said the escaped inmate is 31-year-old Norman Wolfe. His charges include two counts of burglary, fleeing and evading police, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

The investigation has also caused Kentucky Country Day School and Saint Mary Academy to go under a soft lockdown. Saint Mary Academy has also suspended outdoor activities.

Sam O'Brien, KCD's director of communications and marketing, issued a statement saying that KCD is "cooperating with and awaiting an all-clear message from law enforcement."

O'Brien reported all students and faculty are safe and indoors on campus.

Carolyn Callahan, Jefferson County Public Schools chief communications officer, issued a statement saying the following schools are suspending outside activity until the police let them know the situation is "under control":

Elementary schools: Norton Commons, Norton, Bowen, Chancey, Wilder, Zachary Taylor

Middle: Kammerer, Westport

High: Ballard

Callahan reported the police activity isn't connected to any JCPS school.

LMPD is asking the public to not call 911 and Louisville Metro Emergency Services unless it's an emergency.

A spokesperson for the department said they are working to gather information from the agencies involved and once they have more information they will send it out.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

