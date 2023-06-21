Father remembers son killed after allegedly trying to carjack undercover officers

Police were watching a house for a separate investigation; officers were trying to arrest Rex Wright Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The father of a man who was killed while allegedly carjacking two undercover Louisville Metro Police officers on Monday remembers his son as his fishing buddy.

Mark Jaggers Sr. spoke to WHAS11 more than 24 hours after his son, Mark Jaggers Jr., was shot and killed in an alley near 22nd and Owens Street.

Louisville Metro Police said Jaggers Jr. attempted to carjack two undercover officers.

"I don't know why he would have his gun to run up to that car unless he...but I know he didn't know, he didn't think anybody was in that car, I know that for a fact. I know my boy," said Jaggers.

Jaggers Sr. said he wants his son to be remembered as a great kid.

"He got mixed up with some wrong people every once in a while and stuff and things like that, like everyone does around here," he said.

Police were watching a house for a separate investigation; officers were trying to arrest Rex Wright Jr, who was wanted for reportedly firing in a crowd in May.

In his first comments about the fatal shooting, Mayor Craig Greenberg is backing LMPD.

"In this situation as, I understand the facts, the officer acted appropriately, heroically, and bravely, and rapidly in response to someone trying to carjack his car while he was in the line of duty," he said.

Greenberg, a victim of gun violence himself, explained why using guns for the wrong reasons does not end well.

"I encourage people once again to just put down their weapons do not use guns to commit crimes," he said.

Despite what happened, Jaggers Sr. said he will miss his son.

"We worked together at a couple different jobs and everything it's just we just bonded," he said.

Kentucky State Police have now taken over this investigation. Greenberg said KSP will release body cam footage as soon as possible.

