1 dead, 1 seriously injured after double shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

Police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Cypress Street near West Hill Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Cypress Street near West Hill Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. As officers continued to canvass the area, they found another man who was also shot.

That victim was taken to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in this incident.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

