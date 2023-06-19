Man dead after attempting to carjack undercover LMPD officers in Portland neighborhood

The officers were searching for a wanted man near the intersection of 22nd Street and Griffiths Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after attempting to carjack undercover Louisville Metro Police officers in the Portland neighborhood on Monday, police officials said.

Interim LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said officers with the department's Fugitive Unit were conducting an investigation near the intersection of 22nd and Griffiths Avenue.

Around 1:30 p.m., a man believed to be in his 20s attempted to carjack the officers with a gun. The suspect was shot by an officer who has been with the department for more than a decade, Villaroel said.

Officers then began rendering aid and the man was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital but died shortly after arriving.

Kentucky State Police will be handling the investigation.

The wanted individual who the Fugitive Unit was initially looking for was arrested after turning himself in. Villa-Roel said he was wanted for his involvement in a non-fatal shooting.

"We are grateful that none of our officers involved in this incident were injured," she said. "We appreciate the community's patience as KSP leads the investigation."

The public has been advised to continue to avoid the Portland intersection while KSP begins its investigation.

