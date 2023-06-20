Police arrest man in connection to deadly 2022 double shooting

David Morales, 23, is charged with two counts of murder, complicity in tampering with physical evidence, and complicity to receiving stolen property under $10,000.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police officers have arrested a man in connection to a double shooting that happened last year in the Southland Park neighborhood.

Officers found two men that had been shot near the Hoops Grill and Sports Bar on April 15, 2022; one was in a vehicle and the other man was on the ground according to police.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the two men as 32-year-old Haris Boskailo and 21-year-old Alden Fernandez. Their relationship is still unknown.

