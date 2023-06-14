x
Police investigating deadly shooting in Highview neighborhood

It happened in the 7400 block of Avalon Springs Drive off Beulah Church Road.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Highview neighborhood late Wednesday night.

It happened in the 7400 block of Avalon Springs Drive off Beulah Church Road.

Police said officers responded to a call of a shooting around 10 p.m. 

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

