Police investigating deadly shooting in Highview neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the Highview neighborhood late Wednesday night.
It happened in the 7400 block of Avalon Springs Drive off Beulah Church Road.
Police said officers responded to a call of a shooting around 10 p.m.
When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.
No other information is available.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.
