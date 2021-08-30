Kentucky, Indiana Bearno's restaurants donating 20% of sales to Deputy Shirley's family

More than a dozen locations will donate the proceeds from Tuesday, Aug. 30 to Sheriff Deputy Brandon Shirley's family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bearno's Pizza locations in Kentucky and southern Indiana are holding a fundraiser Tuesday to raise money for the family of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

The restaurant will donate 20% of all dine-in, carryout and delivery sales directly to Shirley's family.

There are more than a dozen Bearno's Pizza locations across Kentuckiana. Click here to find the one closest to you.

Shirley was shot and killed on Aug. 5 while working security at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively. No one has been arrested for his murder.

The FBI, ATF and other groups have put together an $80,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

