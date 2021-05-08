FBI, ATF offering $50,000 reward in Deputy Brandon Shirley murder investigation

The Louisville FBI and ATF offices announced they are working with the LMPD in the investigation on Deputy Brandon Shirley's murder.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Federal law enforcement agencies have joined the investigation for the person or persons involved in the murder of Jefferson County Deputy Brandon Shirley. They're asking the public to come forward with information for a reward.

Thursday, Deputy Shirley was ambushed and shot while working security at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD). Shirley later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department confirmed Shirley was in uniform while working the off-duty security detail.

During a news conference, LMPD Chief Erika Shields vowed the department would be making an arrest. She also said they have persons of interest that they were looking into related to the investigation. Chief Shields did provide further information on the persons of interest are.

The Louisville Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) offices announced they are working with the LMPD in the investigation.

In addition, the both agencies are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for Deputy Shirley’s murder.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation should call any of the following numbers:

FBI: (502) 263-6000

ATF: (888) 283--8477

Louisville Metro Police: (502) 502-574-5673