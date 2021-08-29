Community groups gather to clean up downtown Louisville

Just this year, these groups have collected more than 50,000 pounds of litter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This fall, a couple community groups are coming together to clean up Louisville. Just this year, these groups have collected more than 50,000 pounds of litter.

Brightside is an organization that promotes clean and green activities and has partnered with the Louisville Downtown Partnership and Clean Collaborative to fight against litter in our city.

Brightside will provide cleaning supplies if you’d like to go around downtown or other parts of the city to pick up litter.

The groups are also hosting Sweep and Sip events, which are monthly clean-ups in partnership with several breweries. The first Sweep and Sip brought 40 people out, and for the September event, even more breweries have joined.

You can also help by picking up litter and throwing it away when you are just walking around your neighborhood.

“We want Louisville to be a welcoming place,” Brightside Director Dave Bell said. “When a place looks nice and it’s clean, people feel safe, they want to visit they want to come back they want to invite their friends to come and that’s what we want, especially bringing people back downtown.”

The next Sweep and Sip is on September 12 and National Clean-Up Day is on September 18, you can find all of those details on their website.

