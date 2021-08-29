Louisville restaurants honor US troops killed in Kabul attack

Restaurants like Derby City Pizza and Gustavo's Mexican Grill reserved a table for the 13 service members killed in an attack in Afghanistan.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bars and restaurants across the country are honoring the 13 U.S. troops killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul's airport Thursday, the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

Derby City Pizza Company's PRP location shared a photo Saturday of a table with 13 empty seats sitting in front of 13 beers, one for each service member killed.

"Thank you to those who have sacrificed, they shall they never be forgotten and those who continue to sacrifice will always be thanked by our family and staff as we have our family who have served and continue to serve the USA," the restaurant said.

Gustavo's Mexican Grill in Prospect shared a similar post showing a reserved table with 13 beers and flowers in honor of the troops killed.

"Sending prayers up for the families of these selfless heroes," the restaurant said on Facebook.

One of the Marines killed in the bombing was an Indiana native. Indianapolis affiliate WTHR said Corporal Humberto Sanchez was helping the withdrawal of Afghan citizens at the airport when a suicide bomber attacked the departure zone.

The Pharos-Tribune said Sanchez graduated from Logansport High School in 2017.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb directed all flags in the state be at half-staff in remembrance of Sanchez's sacrifice.

"Few among us answer a call of duty so dangerous as Corporal Sanchez volunteered to do," Holcomb said in a statement. "In doing so, he made the ultimate sacrifice so others could live and find freedom."

In addition to the 13 U.S. troops killed in the attack, officials reported as many as 169 Afghans killed. The Associated Press reported the number could increase as authorities examine fragmented remains.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.