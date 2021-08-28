Woman charged with murder after attack in Jeffersonville

Bystanders helped point out the suspect, identified as Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, and she was taken into custody.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A woman is dead and another is in custody after an attack in Jeffersonville Friday evening, according to police.

Officers were called to the Jeffersonville Coin Laundry in the 1500 block of E. Tenth St. after a woman called 911 saying she was being chased by an armed woman.

Police said the victim was unable to flee and sustained injuries in the attack. First responders attempted to save her life, but she succumbed to her injuries. Her name has not been released.

Bystanders helped point out the suspect, identified as Alexandra LeeAnn Gales, and she was taken into custody.

Gales is charged with murder and is being held at the Clark County jail.

