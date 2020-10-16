Kentucky's latest surge of virus is 'most serious,' Gov. Beshear says; Indiana also seeing spike

Gov. Beshear says cases will continue to climb if Kentuckians don’t do a better job of wearing masks and social distancing.

Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is entering a third surge of COVID-19 cases and the latest spike is the “most serious one yet.”

Newly reported cases soared in the state this week as much of the country saw a rise in cases. There were 20 virus-related deaths reported in Kentucky on Thursday.

The state reported 1,260 new cases of COVID-19. It's a day after the state hit a new high-water mark for daily cases with 1,346.

Indiana officials outline response to state's virus hotspots

Indiana health officials have confirmed 28 more COVID-19 deaths, and the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases of the respiratory disease has doubled in three weeks.

Gov. Eric Holcomb cited the increase in cases on Wednesday when he said he would continue the statewide mask mandate for another month, though he decided against reinstating tougher restrictions at the statewide level.

Instead, Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health, outlined actions that should occur within each county based on its rating in the state’s color-coded rating system for coronavirus risks.

None of the recommendations, however, come with guaranteed restrictions or specific enforcement mechanisms.