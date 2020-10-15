x
COVID-19 pandemic highlights disparities in healthcare | Data Deep Dive

The Hispanic and Latino communities are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, highlighting the larger healthcare disparity.

The pandemic highlights inequalities in our healthcare system. The FOCUS team has some new information to show how the Hispanic and Latino residents have been disproportionately impacted.

INDIANA

Credit: FOCUS Investigates

About 7% of Hoosiers are Hispanic.

But Hispanics are getting infected at higher rates. Just more than 8% of the total Coronavirus cases in the state are among this population. That's the orange sliver of this pie chart.

And an even deeper disparity, only about 3.5% of the total people tested in the state have been Hispanics and Latinos.

Credit: focus investigates

RELATED: How lack of health insurance is impacting the Latinx community during COVID-19

The data tells a similar story in Kentucky. 

About 4% of the total population is Hispanic or Latino.

But, sadly, Hispanics in Kentucky are getting sick at more than twice that rate.

More than 9% of the total COVID cases across the Commonwealth are among the Hispanic population.

Less data is publically available in Kentucky but of the known deaths, 4% of this group has fallen victim to the virus. 

