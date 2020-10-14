COVID-19 cases in most states are on the rise | Data Deep Dive

The FOCUS team is tracking the trends we're seeing in Kentucky and Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Less than a dozen states are seeing a decrease in cases over the past 14 days, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The FOCUS team is taking a closer look at numbers in Kentucky and Indiana.

KENTUCKY

Just days ago Kentucky cases were increasing over the past 14 days.

Now, the above graph is showing the latest data just announced by the Governor.

Our trend line tracks a 7-day average. On the right of the graph, the line was flattening and even starting to go down.

Today, more than a thousand new cases were reported.

At that rate, we could see that trend tilt up.

INDIANA

In Indiana, the dotted trend line still on its way up near the right of the graph.

After hitting all-time highs last week, case counts appear to have dropped in recent days.

If daily new cases continue to decrease as the week continues we could see the trend line start to dip down.

