LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – To further combat the spread of COVID-19, Governor Andy Beshear is ordering the closure of multiple businesses that encourage public congregation.

Gyms, community centers, theaters, salons, nail salons, spas and, entertainment venues and sporting event facilities must close by 5 p.m. Wednesday, the governor said during a press conference.

He says the following are exempt because they are critical as the community moves forward in combating coronavirus.

Those include grocery stores, pharmacies, trash collection, auto repair, health care facilities, retail, home repair hardware, post offices, insurance, banks, gas stations, laundromats and vet clinics.

The governor continues to stress social distancing as a leading way to curve cases on COVID-19.

He’s also asking the public at this time to have small, private funerals and when things are looking up, have a memorial service with a larger crowd.

Beshear also encourages those with upcoming nuptials to take steps now. Have a small wedding with just family and a few friends or postpone it altogether.

This news comes a day after he told daycare facilities to shut down by close of business on Friday.

