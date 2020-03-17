LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A second Humana employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the Clark County Health Department said the patient had been “identified as a possible contact before they arrived at the hospital and was treated under protocols, from arrival at the emergency department at Baptist Health Floyd” in New Albany.

The person is a Clark County, Indiana resident.

Officials say that the patient is a “known” employee of Humana in downtown Louisville and worked in the Waterfront Tower, East Plaza, on the 17th floor.

The health department says Humana is working closely with officials and is in complete cooperation.

They say people should understand that they may have been exposed to the virus if they came in contact with that person.

This news comes a few days after the first case of the virus was reported in the Waterside building on March 12. That person had been out of the office since March 2 and received treatment.

This is Clark County’s first confirmed case of coronavirus.

