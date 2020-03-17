LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement daycare facilities would be closing, parents everywhere started wondering where their kids would go if they have to work. Two Louisville daycare directors shared their reactions to the announcement and their plans from this point.

Instead of laughter, playing and running, there's silence at Trinity House. Their playground has been empty since Monday because of coronavirus concerns.

"I had to go to my parents and let them know we were definitely going to be closing and the reaction was sad," said Deve Collins-Frias, director of Our Angels Child Care Center. "They didn't know if they were going to have a job."

Rose Smith, with Trinity House, and Deve are both daycare directors. They're also both facing the closure of their facilities that take care of dozens of children.

"Governor, if you're watching, Rose is praying for you and thank you for what you're doing," Rose said. "But, we're going to need all the help we can get."

Both directors say they hope to pay their employees and they will not be charging their parents. We have gotten messages at WHAS11 from other parents who say their facilities do still plan on charging tuition even after they shut down.

One parent wrote, "I just don't get why parents are being charged. This isn't their fault."

Deve and Rose know this time will be tough, but look forward to their centers being filled with children once again.

"As soon as this is lifted, we're going to be there for you," Rose said. "We're going to pull together and do what we need to do."

We reached out to Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office to ask if charging for daycare when they're closed is legal. They suggested parents check their agreements with the daycare and say the agreement should have a policy regarding closure.

Parents or guardians can file complaints with the Division of Regulated Child Care by calling 502-564-7962. If you think your child care provider's current closure police differs from the agreement, you can call the Consumer Protection Division at 1-888-432-9257.

