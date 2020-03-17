FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers have returned to work after postponing the legislative session amid coronavirus concerns. Both chambers returned and voted on bills, though many opted to stay home.

Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne and Senate Speaker Pro Tem David Givens have sent a letter to Governor Andy Beshear asking him to declare a special session. They say it would free them up to get the budget done. They claim to have asked the governor twice in person to declare a special session.

Senate President Robert Stivers thinks lawmakers need to stay in Frankfort to get the job done since the future is uncertain.

"I believe it has been the consensus based upon the meetings we've had that it is better for us to try to conclude our business now before or if this gets any more contagious or spreads to this part of the state where we are," Sen. Stivers said.

Sen. Stivers also said he felt ill yesterday but tested negative for the coronavirus.

Gov. Beshear told WHAS he will address the letter in his daily news conference tonight at 5 p.m. You can watch the conference live on air, on whas11.com, or on our WHAS11 Facebook page.

