LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is limiting in-person response to reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus.

A memorandum from Chief Steve Conrad said effective at 7 p.m. on March 16, LMPD would "no longer respond to most non-violent criminal incidents requiring a police report." LMPD Service Center will handle those calls, filing reports by phone.

Response to some low-level calls for service will be ceased if no one is in imminent danger, according to the memorandum. And people involved in non-injury traffic collisions will be instructed on how to obtain and complete a Kentucky Civilian Traffic Accident Reporting form. That includes hit-and-run incidents.

The memorandum said all crimes reported "will be investigated in the same manner as before."

"These changes are necessary to continue to provide our community with a high level of service while protecting the safety of our members and the public," the memorandum read in part.

RELATED: Rolling Stones 'No Filter' tour postponed nationwide

RELATED: How to support local businesses during coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Bowen Elementary partnering with Dare to Care to feed struggling families

RELATED: Amazon limits some shipments to its warehouses for next 3 weeks

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.