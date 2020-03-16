FRANKFORT, Ky. — As life continues to be disrupted with closures and cancellations due to coronavirus, Governor Andy Beshear is asking child care centers in the state to close temporarily.

He’s taking the precaution to further the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

During a recent press conference, Beshear said while children remain at low risk, they can carry the virus, and everyone must do what they can to reduce its spread.

He says those child care facilities should close by the end of business on Friday.

