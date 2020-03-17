LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has is taking extra measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Holcomb announced the Indiana National Guard is now activated and placed on state duty to “address and assist in this public emergency.”

He recently issued an executive order, declaring a public health emergency in the state due to virus.

Holcomb is also listening to the advice of the Centers for Disease Control, advising fellow Hoosiers to avoid large gatherings and social distancing in smaller gatherings.

The Emergency Operations Center will remain at Level 1, the state's highest level.

So far, Indiana has 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

