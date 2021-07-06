Michael Bublé to perform at KFC Yum! Center in September

Tickets are on sale now and all previously purchased tickets for rescheduled shows will be honored.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Michael Bublé is finally coming to Louisville

The Singer is scheduled to perform at the KFC Yum! Center at 8 pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Like most singers, Bublé canceled his concert tour last year due to the pandemic. He was scheduled to perform at the Yum! Center in March 2020.



Tickets are already on sale for the September appearance and all previously purchased tickets for the rescheduled show will be honored, the Yum! Center said in a news release.

During this past year, I loved being a full-time dad but I missed what felt like a party every night where we were able to celebrate the best way I know how, ‘singing my songs to you.’ It seems more important than ever that we can share the music as we all heal from this past year. I can’t wait to see everyone,” commented Bublé.

Bublé also said he is currently in the studio working on a new album scheduled for release next year.

