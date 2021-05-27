Simone Biles coming to Louisville with Gold Over America Tour

Biles, Laurie Hernandez, Katelyn Ohashi and more will take part in the 35-city tour.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The most decorated gymnast of all time is coming to Louisville this October, headlining the "Gold Over America Tour" with other popular gymnasts.

Biles, 2016 Olympic Gold and Silver medalist Laurie Hernandez, NCAA National Champion and viral video sensation Katelyn Ohashi and more female gymnastic champions will perform at KFC Yum! Center Oct. 23 as part of a 35-city tour dedicated to inspiring future athletes.

"I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that captures the pure joy of performing," Biles said.

Biles recently made history, landing the Yurchenko double pike during the vault in competition at the U.S. Classic Saturday. She is the favorite to win the women's all-around gymnastics gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The tour will spotlight each gymnast performing parts of their most famous routines while showing career highlights, social media interactions and personal videos. Gymnastic dancers will also perform.

"The show emerges from their personal values of empowerment, friendship, positive body image, mental health awareness and self-confidence," the tour announcement said.

Joining Biles, Hernandez and Ohashi are Tokyo World Cup gold medalist Morgan Hurd, NCAA National Champion Peng-Peng Lee, 2021 Tokyo games qualifier Danusia Francis and eight-time U.S. National team member Jordan Chiles. More gymnasts will be announced.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, June 11. Tickets will be available at the KFC Yum! Center box office and online at Ticketmaster.com. For more information on presale, click here.

