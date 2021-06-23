James Taylor and special guest Jackson Browne coming to Louisville this August

Previously purchased tickets for postponed dates will be honored.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rock and Roll Hall of Famers James Taylor and Jackson Browne are coming to Louisville Friday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.

The two were previously scheduled to come to KFC Yum! Center June 26, 2020, however the tour was postponed due to the pandemic.

Previously purchased tickets for postponed dates will be honored, and tickets are still available at the KFC Yum! Center Box Office and on ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $63.50.

Taylor is a legendary singer-songwriter who received the Presidential Media of Freedom in 2015, selling more than 100 million albums since he was first signed by The Beatles to their Apple Records label.

Jackson Browne has received six Grammy Award nominations, inducted into the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Hall of Fame in the 2000s. Browne has received multiple awards for honoring his artistry and work for social justice.

