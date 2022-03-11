Billie Eilish announces 2022 Louisville tour date

The seven-time GRAMMY winner will make a stop in Louisville March 11, 2022. Tickets go on sale May 28.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pop superstar Billie Eilish is set to perform at the KFC Yum! Center as part of the 'Happier Than Ever The World Tour' March 11, 2022.

The seven-time GRAMMY winner announced the first-leg of a world tour beginning in February 2022 in anticipation of her forthcoming album 'Happier Than Ever' coming in July 2021.

Eilish currently ranks as the seventh most streamed artist in the world on Spotify and her latest single, 'Your Power,' peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.



Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning May 28 at Noon. For Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platforms, fans can register for a pre-sale until May 23.

