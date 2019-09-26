LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-JCPS has officially named Ronda Cosby as the principal of the new Females of Color STEAM Academy.

Cosby has been the principal of Chancey Elementary School since 2006 and is beginning her 27 year with JCPS.

“Mrs. Cosby is a visionary with a focus on innovative instruction and improving students’ sense of belonging,” Dr. Pollio said. “Her passion and commitment to students have been evident in her years with the district and we know she is the right person to lead this work that will create engaging opportunities for our students.”

Before moving to Chancey, Cosby served as a counselor at Brandeis Elementary and an assistant principal at Jefferson County Traditional Middle. She began her career as a teacher at Laukhuf and McFerran Elementary schools teaching fourth and fifth grade. Last year, she was recognized for her leadership and awarded the Hilliard Lyons Principal Award. She has also been honored with an ExCEL Teaching Award.

“Being able to inspire and empower students in this setting will be an extraordinary opportunity,” Principal Cosby said. “I have spent my time in JCPS providing students creative spaces to learn and grow. Education is evolving and I want the students sitting in front of me next year to have a different experience than they did five years ago. The possibilities with this new school are endless.”

Cosby says the new STEAM Academy will lead to lasting change for many students.

“In my roles at JCPS, I’ve advocated and spoken out for those who have felt like they didn’t have a voice. Implementing this curriculum will inspire and instill a strong sense of identity that had been missing in some classrooms. I will create an inclusive learning environment that recognizes the contributions of those who had been left out of our history lessons.”

The Jefferson County Board of Education approved the Females of Color STEAM Academy on August 27. The school will open with approximately 150 students at the start of the 2020-2021 school year.

A name and location have not been selected for the school. Cosby will start her new role once a new principal is named for Chancey.

