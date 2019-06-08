LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – After the success of the W.E.B. DuBois Academy, Jefferson County Public Schools are discussing plans for a Girls of Color Academy.

The school would focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

It would start with 150 6th-grade students with the intent of building a 6th through 12th grade academy.

The Girls of Color Academy would build on what the district learned starting the DuBois Academy with some adjustments to consider the needs of girls of color.

RELATED: W.E.B. DuBois Academy honors history year-round

RELATED: JCPS middle school makes its debut

RELATED: W.E.B. DuBois Academy welcomes first class

The JCPS Board is expected to vote on the proposal Aug. 27 with the goal of having its first class next school year.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.