LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The energy of learning is in the air as the first day of school has arrived for students in Jefferson County.

More than 900 school buses will be rolling out Wednesday, transporting tens of thousands of students to schools across the district.

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio took to social media Tuesday night to share his excitement for the new school year.

“This is a big year for us at JCPS. I can’t tell you how much energy and passion I feel about the year coming up,” he said.

Pollio also discussed continuing the initiatives started last year including the virtual backpack program where more than 21,000 students defended their readiness to move on to middle, high school and college.

He says in year two of the program he believes that the district is ready to move from the impact phase to the implementation phase. He says the exciting work is going to change instruction so they can ensure deeper learning.

"Parents we want you engaged with us through this process, making sure our students are successful. Teachers, principals [and], educators we know we need you passionate for 175 school days to make 19-20 a fantastic school year," he said.

JCPS will have a dedicated transportation line opening at 6 a.m. to answer any questions about your child's bus.

That number is 485-RIDE.

For more questions about Jefferson County Public Schools, click here.