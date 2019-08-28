LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Board of Education has unanimously passed a proposal to create an academy geared towards girls of color.

The vote received a standing ovation.

The academy will focus on the science, technology, engineering, arts and math curriculum.

So far, the district plans to focus on 6th through 8th grades.

Superintendent Marty Pollio says in the future, they hope to add 9th through 12th grades to both the Girls of Color and Boys of Color academies.

Their next goal is to hire a principal and that’s expected to happen in September.

Teachers will be hired the following spring.

