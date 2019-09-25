LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died late Tuesday night after she was hit by an SUV while crossing Bardstown Road.

According to police, the woman was crossing Bardstown Road at Goldsmith Lane when she was hit by the SUV. It appears that she was in the crosswalk when she was struck. The woman, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Police say that the driver of the SUV remained at the scene. The LMPD Traffic Unit is still investigating to see who had the right of way during the accident.

