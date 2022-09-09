LMPD investigating fatal shooting near Buechel neighborhood

Police said when they arrived at the 4300 block of Newport Road near the Beuchel neighborhood, they found someone unconscious with gunshot wounds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police's Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found someone shot and killed on Friday.

LMPD said they responded to the call just before 6 p.m. Friday.

Police said when they arrived at the 4300 block of Newport Road near the Beuchel neighborhood they found a man unconscious with gunshot wounds.

Police said when EMS arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

No other information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

