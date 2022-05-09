Louisville man dead after Russell neighborhood shooting

LMPD says when officers arrived in an alley near Magazine Street at 26th Street, a man was already shot, killed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said.

Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot; he was pronounced dead by first responders.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating this case.

There are no suspects, however, anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. You may also utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

