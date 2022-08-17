x
LMPD: Woman killed, man critically injured following crash in Shively

According to police, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, struck a utility pole, then spun out.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a serious crash near Shively early Wednesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue and 7th Street Road around 1:30 a.m. According to police, the man's car was traveling at a high rate of speed heading west on Central Avenue.

As the vehicle entered the intersection, the man lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole. The impact caused the car to spin out of control and stop a short distance away.

Emergency Management Services were called to the scene and the man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. 

The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

A department spokesperson said LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

