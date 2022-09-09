Body found in Ohio River, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation regarding a body retrieved from the Ohio River on the evening of Sept. 8.
Police said someone called MetroSafe shortly before 10:00 p.m. advising they had seen what looked like a body at the upper locks.
LMPD’s River Patrol Unit searched the area and recovered the body of a man.
The identity of the man is unknown at this time.
Police said the department’s Homicide Unit has opened a death investigation and is awaiting the results of an autopsy.
We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.
