Crime

Body found in Ohio River, police investigating

Police are conducting a death investigation regarding a body retrieved from the Ohio River on the evening of Sept. 8.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation regarding a body retrieved from the Ohio River on the evening of Sept. 8. 

Police said someone called MetroSafe shortly before 10:00 p.m. advising they had seen what looked like a body at the upper locks. 

LMPD’s River Patrol Unit searched the area and recovered the body of a man.

The identity of the man is unknown at this time. 

Police said the department’s Homicide Unit has opened a death investigation and is awaiting the results of an autopsy.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

